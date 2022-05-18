Mercedes-Benz, Sila make a breakthrough with high silicon battery

German luxury brand Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will work with Sila, a battery materials company, to incorporate its silicon anode chemistry in batteries which are optionally available for the first time in the upcoming electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This will add another innovative cell chemistry to the Mercedes-Benz battery portfolio.

The high-silicon anode material will increase the energy density of batteries without compromising safety or other performance parameters. Sila’s technology enables a 20-40 percent increase in energy density reaching more than 800 Wh/l at the cell level. This development would enable Mercedes-Benz to store more energy within the same space, thus increasing the range of its future vehicles.

The silicon anode materials will be manufactured using 100 percent renewable energy in Sila’s new Washington state facility, making Mercedes-Benz the factory’s first publicly announced automotive customer. Both companies are targeting mid-decade for a range-extended-version of the electric G-Class to be equipped with the new battery technology option.

The German OEM invested in Sila in 2019 as part of the company’s research and development of advanced batteries for future electric vehicles.

“We’re focused on delivering materials that are cost-efficient and capable of delivering on the promise of electric vehicles, working to ensure longer range energy, improved charge times, and lowering battery cost per kWh. To realize the potential of next-generation materials, scale-up is a pivotal part of execution and we’ve been building towards automotive quality standards and scale. With our new plant in Washington, we’re ensuring we can meet the requirements of our auto partners like Mercedes-Benz as they transition to a fully electric future,” said Gene Berdichevsky, Co-founder and CEO, Sila.