Mercedes-Benz India expects robust demand in 2022, gears up for the festive season with new launches

On August 24, Mercedes-Benz India launched its most expensive electric vehicle in the country, the AMG 53 4MATIC+ at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The company also announced its plans to launch two more EVs before end of the year, along with setting up a network of over 140 super-fast chargers across the country, especially for its customers at an investment of Rs 15 crore-plus along with its partners.

Santosh Iyer, VP – Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India speaks to Express Mobility and shares his views on expected demand, training partners for aftersales support to EV customers, supply-chain challenges and demand forecasting among others.