scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Mercedes-Benz India expects robust demand in 2022, gears up for the festive season with new launches

Santosh Iyer, VP – Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India speaks to Express Mobility and shares his views on expected demand, training partners for aftersales support to EV customers, supply-chain challenges and demand forecasting among others.

Written by Nilesh
Mercedes-AMG 53 4MATIC+

On August 24, Mercedes-Benz India launched its most expensive electric vehicle in the country, the AMG 53 4MATIC+ at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The company also announced its plans to launch two more EVs before end of the year, along with setting up a network of over 140 super-fast chargers across the country, especially for its customers at an investment of Rs 15 crore-plus along with its partners.

Santosh Iyer, VP – Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India speaks to Express Mobility and shares his views on expected demand, training partners for aftersales support to EV customers, supply-chain challenges and demand forecasting among others.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.