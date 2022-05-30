Mercedes-Benz A Class to be all-electric

Out of four models, one is in compact segment

Presently, the smallest model in the EQ family is the Mercedes-Benz EQA crossover, an electric version of the ICE-powered Mercedes-Benz GLA that offers its sibling’s foundation. It is one of four EVs in the brand’s portfolio – close by the somewhat larger EQB, the EQC SUV and the van-based EQV – to utilise a changed rendition of a current fossile-fuel powered engined design.

In spite of this, Mercedes-Benz is well positioned to take on the Volkswagen ID.3 with its new MMA platform, delivering a premium hatchback with interior space and range that matches the current A-Class.

The MMA platform is designed primarily for EVs in this segment – the smallest segment in which Mercedes-Benz currently operates – and it will transform the functionality and performance of entry-level luxury cars.

Presumably the packaging limitations of a C-segment car will mean the ‘EQ A-Class’ accompanies a more modest battery than the largest cars on this stage. However, the significant expansion in power density – related to a more noteworthy focus on lightweighting and streamlined efficiency – implies it will enhance the 422km range of the ongoing longest-legged version of the EQA.

MMA platform opens up more space inside

Due to the slim battery pack and lack of transmission tunnel, the car will also have a characteristically spacious and airy interior. This will allow it to sit closer to the ground, adopting a less overt crossover stance.

It will likewise be a clearly luxurious recommendation than Mercedes’ current entry-level cars, in accordance with an extreme repositioning of the brand which will focus on higher-margin models. So as Mercedes unwinds its presence in the compact segment to only four models, it will saturate those that are left with refinement and innovation comparable to probably the largest and most luxurious models in its line-up.

Mercedes-Benz Electric Portolio in India

In the Indian market, the German luxury carmaker sells the EQC electric SUV. It recently also launched the C-Class sedan and the Maybach S-Class.

Meanwhile, with sales of 2,839 units, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has emerged as India’s best selling luxury car in FY22, according to sales analysis with automotive data specialist firm JATO Dynamics India. That puts the E-Class ahead of all its rivals combined.