Matter collaborates with Prof Arumugam Manthiram to develop cell technology

Matter Energy, an EV tech start-up is collaborating with Prof. Arumugam Manthiram, George T. & Gladys H. Abell Endowed Chair of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, for the development of lithium-ion cell technology.

The start-up says Dr. Manthiram brings a wealth of experience in lithium-ion cell technology and has extensively worked on the design and development of sustainable, low-cost, durable materials for electrochemical energy conversion and storage to address the global energy and environmental challenges.

Over the past few years, Matter says it has worked on a multitude of disruptive cross-platform solutions. And now it is gearing up to accelerate the development of future battery technologies, which is fundamental for the large-scale adoption of e-mobility in India. It will focus on new cell chemistries, efficient cell architectures to help enhance the battery-specific energy, longer cycle life, and consistency in performance that ensures safety, security, and reliability.

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder & Group CEO, said Matter Energy said, “India’s electric mobility world is on an unparallel journey, and the demand for superior cell technology has never been more pressing. At Matter, we would like to commit for indigenous development of the cells for future, and our collaboration with Dr. Arumugam Manthiram will be instrumental in creating the technology of future.”

Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, Co-Founder & Group CTO, Matter Energy said, “After launching India’s first liquid-cooled electric two-wheeler battery pack, we aim to build an energy-efficient ecosystem that can support real word and extreme climatic conditions. We are consistently investing in R&D and incorporating market-specific insights to create compelling products that are in sync with customers’ needs and preferences.”

Dr. Arumugam Manthiram stated, “Together, we can make significant strides in improving next generation battery technologies and push the boundaries of delivering the most efficient and sustainable energy solutions for a better future.”

Incepted in 2019, Ahmedabad-based Matter Energy is developing electric vehicle platforms and energy storage systems. Last year, the start-up showcased its first geared e-motorbike for the Indian market with all the components designed by its team in-house and manufactured in the country.