Mahindra Last Mile Mobility breaks ground for its EV manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), part of the Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new manufacturing unit at its existing plant in Zaheerabad, Telangana.

This the company says is pursuant to the announcement of the Rs 1,000 crore investment in Telangana that Mahindra had announced in February. With this new facility, it aims to build a state-of-the-art battery assembly line, producing power packs and manufacturing electronic as well as drivetrain components for electric three- and four-wheelers. The facility will also create employment for 8,00 to 1000 employees in the region.

K T Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development; Industries and Commerce; and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana, said “EVs are a focus area for the government of Telangana and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for promotion and adoption of EVs. This new facility will help in proliferation of EVs not just in Telangana but across India.”

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said, “This facility will allow us to access state-of-the-art infrastructure available in the region.”