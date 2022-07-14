scorecardresearch

Mahindra Electric opens its sixth dealership in Nepal

Mahindra Electric has inaugurated a new dealership in Nepal, with its authorised distributor, Agni Group. This is the company’s sixth dealership in Nepal.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Mahindra Electric, part of the Mahindra Group, has opened a new last-mile mobility dealership in Nepal, under its distributor, Agni Energy. The new Mahindra Electric dealership is located at Birtamode, Province 1, and is the sixth dealership in the country.

The new dealership was inaugurated in the presence of Pabitra Mahatra Parsai – Mayor of Birtamode Municipality, Prakash Sibakoti – Chairman of Chamber of Commerce of Birtamode, Rahul Sharma – Ward No. 4 Chairman of Birtamode, and Raju – Auto Association Chairman of Birtamode.

The new Mahindra Treo, which was launched in Nepal in October 2021 will be sold through this new dealership. A new sub-dealership was also inaugurated in Damak, to help customers get access to the Treo Auto and Treo Yaari electric three-wheelers.

Agni Energy is a subsidiary of Agni Group and is the authorised distributor of Mahindra electric vehicles, Mahindra utility vehicles and tractors, diesel generators, and other Mahindra products.

