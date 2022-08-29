Mahindra Electric launches Zor Grand e-3-wheeler at Rs 3.6 lakh

Mahindra Electric Mobility (MEML), part of the Mahindra Group, has launched its all-new cargo electric three-wheeler the Zor Grand at Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom Bangalore).

The electric vehicle manufacturer claims it has received over 14,900 bookings of the Zor Grand through strategic Memoranda of Understanding with leading logistic companies like Mahindra Logistics, Magenta EV Solutions, MoEVing, EVnow, Yelo EV, Zyngo and more.

The company says the warm response to the Mahindra Zor Grand has been due to its strong in-house competencies in the areas of battery, motor and telematics. The OEM says at present it has over 50,000 Mahindra electric three-wheeler on the road.

The Zor Grand comes with the NEMO connected vehicle platform for fleet management and better operational efficiency, as well as an all-digital instrument cluster that shows State of Charge (SoC), range, speedometer, battery health indicator and the tell-tale lights. The vehicle comes with 5 years/1,50,000 kilometre battery warranty. According to Mahindra Electric, in a five year timeframe the Zor Grand in compared to its diesel and CNG counterpart will provide customers cost savings upto Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “The last-mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for premium and high-quality electric vehicles to enable reliable and cost-effective cargo transportation. We are excited to launch our all-new Zor Grand to effectively address these demands. It offers a power packed performance and enables us and our stakeholders to meet their sustainability goals.”

The deliveries of the Zor Grand will begin in September.

In terms of product features, the Zor Grand produces 12 kW of peak power and 50 Nm of torque; gradeability of 11.5 degree; a claimed range of 100km per charge; 6 feet loading tray and OE-fitted 140/170 Cu.feet delivery box.