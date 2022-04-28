Mahindra Electric ends FY’22 with 214% growth compared to FY’21

Mahindra Electric Mobility has closed the financial year with a market share of 73.4%, and with a 214% growth from FY’21.

Mahindra Electric Mobility has closed the financial year with a market share of 73.4%, making it the leading electric 3-wheeler manufacturer in the country. With a 214% growth from FY’21, Mahindra Electric has one of the largest portfolios of electric 3-wheelers with the Treo auto, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, e Alfa Mini and e Alfa Cargo to suit the needs of its varied customers. Treo also happens to be the first Li-ion electric 3-wheeler platform to cross 18000+ sales since launch.

Mahindra’s last-mile products have cumulatively travelled more than 427 million kilometres and saved more than 42835 metric tonnes of CO2.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said, “I am delighted that over this past year, we have significantly expanded our EV footprint while reducing pollution (that would otherwise have needed 20 Lakh trees to be planted) and contributed to the Government’s vision of sustainable development. I would like to share this success with our stakeholders and expect to maintain this momentum in FY’23 through a range of exciting products and solutions in the last mile mobility space.”

The Treo auto is the top-selling electric 3-wheeler in the passenger category with a market share of 70.4% while the Treo Zor leads the cargo segment with a 52.1%* market share.