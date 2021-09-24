Logistics firm LetsTransport to add 1,000 EVs to its fleet by June 2022

LetsTransport is also enabling finance for vehicle owner-operators, educating potential entrepreneurs on the commercial benefits of electric vehicles and contributing to the charging infrastructure.

September 24, 2021

LetsTransport, a tech logistics company, has announced that it will augment its electric vehicle (EV) fleet on its platform to 1,000 by June 2022 for intra-city and last-mile logistics. The company has commenced EV-led operations in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. It will now introduce EVs to its fleet in Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. LetsTransport has a tie-up with eight OEMs for its EV fleet.

Currently, the 100-vehicle strong EV fleet includes electric three-wheelers from Piaggio, Etrio, ETO, Altigreen and Kinetic, with a payload capacity of 500 kg and these operate either with fixed batteries and swappable battery systems.

The new vehicles are expected to also include four-wheelers with a payload capacity of up to two tonnes. The primary deployment of these EVs are in intracity, last-mile logistics for e-commerce, retail, FMCG and 3PL distribution sectors. Some of LetsTransport customers include Grab, Amazon, Big Basket, Delhivery, DHL, Coca Cola and ITC.

“In augmenting our fleet, we are also contributing to strengthening the EV ecosystem by enabling financing of EVs, setting up charging infrastructure as well as enabling a marketplace for resale of EVs in the near future. This, in turn, will encourage more driver-entrepreneurs to move to EVs as it becomes a more profitable asset,” Pushkar Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, LetsTransport, said.

