LML onboards 50 dealers before first product launch in September

LML, which is looking to make a comeback in the Indian market, albeit in an electric avatar has signed up 50 dealerships across the country. The company had started inviting dealer applications in November 2022.

This it says marks first phase of retail expansion ahead of the launch of the LML Star. The expansion is strategised and planned on the DODO model (Dealer Owned Dealer Operated model) wherein the dealer is responsible as an owner and operator of the LML Retail and Experience centre. It aims to have a nationwide network of more than 100 LML exclusive dealerships in the country in Q2 FY2024.

Financial Express had first reported about the specifications of the LML Star and launch plans earlier last month.

The company is targeting customers who are looking for what it says is niche and ultra-premium products which it says redefine strengths of EV.

It has also recently introduced a dedicated dealership program that aims to build strong relations with dealers and train them to meet industry competencies for delivering standardised services with the best of customer satisfaction. Under the partnership, dedicated mentors have been hired across regions to provide extensive on-ground support and abide networks to facilitate marketing initiatives.

Dr Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO, LML said, “The EV Industry has witnessed tremendous growth and will definitely continue to boom in the future as well. Electric vehicles are one such ecologically friendly choice that prevents climate change and we at LML are driven to accelerate the process of the EV revolution by onboarding the right dealers who hold a futuristic vision of making EVs mainstream in India.”