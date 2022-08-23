Lith Pwr Mobility partners Tork Motors and Honda to manufacture and deploy e-three-wheelers with battery swap technology

Thane-based electric vehicle start-up Lith Pwr Mobility has partnered with Tork Motors and Honda Power Pack Energy India, a subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, Japan, for electric three-wheelers operations in India.

Under the partnership, electric three-wheelers powered by Tork Motors’ powertrain and Honda’s Battery as a Service (BaaS) swapping solution will be deployed by Lith Pwr Mobility. While the commercial operations for BaaS have commenced and the first stint in Bengaluru already hosts multiple swapping stations to smoothen its operations. Lith Pwr Mobility says it has successfully executed its pilot project in Thane, Maharashtra in 2021.

Manish Agarwal, Founder, Lith Pwr said, “With the support of our associate partners who have vast expertise and experience in electric automotive, we are contributing to the nation building. At the same time, the three-wheeler (auto-rickshaw) industry is considered a major source of pollution in last mile connectivity services. Our mission is to provide eco-friendly rides for daily commutes in metro cities with zero downtime on a swappable battery pack.”

Tork Motors has been working with electric three-wheeler OEMs since 2017 and is already manufacturing and supplying powertrains to multiple companies. The powertrain has an Axial flux motor supported by the CAN based controller to give out maximum power which enables an overall efficiency of 94 percent. It also comes with a 2-speed gearbox that offers optimum output.

This partnership comes at the onsite of the policies being drafted by NITI Aayog to promote battery swapping in India. The company says it will act as a boon for the industry and enable Tork and Honda to jointly provide the most advanced technology and highest efficiency for the electric 3-wheeler segment.