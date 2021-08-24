Last-mile EV startup Zypp Electric reports 6X increase in revenue over last year

Zypp Electric, an EV-based last-mile delivery startup, has announced that it hired 1100+ personnel during the pandemic. This includes riders, executives, managers in various positions, and top management positions across the 10 cities where it operates, including New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Out of which, three senior management personnel, 19 managers in various positions, 45 executives and 1000 riders spread across these cities.

Suresh Kumar has also been engaged as the GM of Strategy & Operations, by Zypp Electric. A B.Tech graduate from IIT Delhi in 2010, Kumar will manage the data-based strategy, process the operations team at Zypp. Before this, he established teams at Grofers, Pioneer Urban, and Era Group. He was the head of Grofer’s First Mile and Last Mile Operations in Maharashtra before joining Zypp.

Zypp plans to hire 250 more employees by the end of this financial year. The company also has seen six times more growth in revenue as compared to the last financial year. Zypp has also been working towards extending support to its employees during these challenging times.

Since March 2020, all tech staff has been working from home to support the company’s many functions. This year, the company has also given all staff raises and equity, along with Covid insurance.

With great revenue growth and an unparalleled war for talent, we plan to resurrect the EV last-mile delivery tech industry. In addition to taking all reasonable precautions to secure our employees’ safety, we must also ensure their emotional and mental well-being during these very challenging times, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric, said.