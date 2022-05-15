Kia EV6 spied in multiple colours in India, likely to be priced above Rs 50 lakh

Earlier this month, Kia India announced that starting from May 26, the company will officially begin the bookings for its first electric vehicle the ‘EV6 SUV’. The 5-seater SUV recently bagged the ‘European Car of the Year’ award is expected to be launched soon in India.

However, the vehicle has already been spied testing. Recently, multiple colour variants of the vehicle have been photographed in the company’s manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh. The EV has been spotted in Red, White, and Silver colour variants.

The EV6 is likely to be brought to India as CBU (completely built up) units. The OEM is going to ‘test waters’ in India by importing only 100 units of the car at the time of the launch. The EV6 is expected to be priced in the premium range of Rs 50-60 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kia India has still not clarified on which of the two available battery pack options between, 58 kWh battery pack with a driving range of 373km and the 77.4 kWh battery pack with a driving range of 499km, are they launching in India.