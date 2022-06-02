Kia EV6 sold out in India, only one-third of the bookings to be delivered in 2022

Kia India on Thursday launched its much-anticipated electric vehicle, the ‘EV6 crossover’ in India starting at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GT RWD variant and Rs 64.95 lakh for the AWD variant (ex-showroom).

The Korean carmaker said that it has received 355 bookings for the electric vehicle in the last few days and affirmed that it is working with Kia Global to bring in more units to fulfill the remaining orders. The bookings for the EV6 crossover commenced on May 26 for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Kia had revealed last month that the company has planned to bring 100 CBUs of the electric crossover to India. Limiting the sales to just 15 dealerships in 12 cities for now, the company will begin delivering the initial lot of the cars in September 2022.

Kia has brought its first electric-vehicle in the Indian market in two variants, the RWD and the AWD. Both the variants come with a standard 77.4kWH battery pack while they promise different ranges of 528 KM for the AWD and 428 KM for RWD. On the other hand, the Kia EV6 in its rear-wheel drive produces 229 hp and 350 Nm torque with a single motor, while in the all-wheel drive, on a dual motor setup, it promises 325hp and 605 Nm torque.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, expected to be launched later this year, is poised to rival the Kia EV6 as it will be priced lower.