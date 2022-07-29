JK Tyre unveils new range of smart radial tyres for electric vehicles

JK Tyre, a leading radial tyre technology company has developed the complete range of what it says is electric vehicle-specific smart radial tyres for all categories of buses, truck, LCVs and passenger cars in India.

The tyres have been designed and developed by in-house engineers at its state-of-the-art global technology centre – Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE) – especially to meet the unique needs of electric mobility.

V K Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, “At JK Tyre, innovation and technology are the core pillars and each of our product category is ahead of its time to meet the need of our customers and industry. With the evolution of the electric vehicle sector in India, the development of EV-oriented technology remains a key focus for the company. Our smart tyres are developed with EV specific next-gen design philosophy making the entire range smarter, quieter, durable and energy efficient.”

The company says that it has developed technologies to cater to the special needs of EVs and ensures ultra-low rolling resistance, improved wet and dry traction, higher durability and lower energy consumption. To meet the challenging lower noise requirements of EVs, the tread pattern has been crafted using advanced FEA simulations for lower noise and better wear characteristics.

It comes fitted with in-house developed and perfected Treel TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) sensors, the smart tyres are designed to meet the demanding performance needs of e-trucks, e-buses, e-LCVs, e-PVs, e-SUVs and e-two-wheelers.

The EV tyre range for all categories of buses, trucks and LCVs is developed in 17.5-inch and 22.5-inch tubeless sizes. At present, the EV range of tyres (255/70R22.5 & 295/80R22.5) is being supplied to JBM e-buses.