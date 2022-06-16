Jio-bp and Zomato tie-up to accelerate EV adoption

Jio-bp – a fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp – and Zomato have entered into an agreement to support Zomato’s commitment towards The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative of 100% EV fleet by 2030. Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last-mile deliveries.

Leveraging the RIL and bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp constructed and launched two EV charging hubs in India last year. The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment, the company said in a statement.

“With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two- and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in electrification of the last-mile delivery and passenger segments,” it said.