Jaguar Land Rover to invest 15 billion pounds for EV product offensive

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to accelerate its transition to become the world’s leading modern luxury car manufacturer revealing its Halewood plant, in the UK, which will become an all-electric production facility and its next-generation medium-size SUV architecture, electrified modular architecture (EMA), will now be pure-electric.

The British luxury car brand plans to invest 15 billion pounds (Rs 152,895 crore) investment over the next five years as part of its growth strategy.

Adrian Mardell, Chief Executive Officer, JLR reaffirmed commitment to the company’s ‘Reimagine strategy’, which repositions the brand as an electric-first, modern luxury carmaker by 2030, as JLR makes strides towards its financial goals of achieving a net cash-positive position by FY2025 and double-digit EBIT by 2026.

“Two years ago, we launched our Reimagine strategy and since then we have made great progress, including launching two new critically acclaimed modern luxury Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, joining the Defender family, for which there is record demand. We achieved this while navigating the headwinds of the pandemic and chip shortages, and successfully ramping up production of our most profitable models to deliver profit in Q3,” said Mardell.

Electric Range Rover orders to open this year

Jaguar Land Rover confirmed it will start to invite applications for client orders for the modern luxury all-electric Range Rover from later this year. The first of its next-generation medium-size modern luxury SUVs will be an all-electric model from the Range Rover family, launching in 2025 and built at Halewood in Merseyside, in a move that further affirms JLR’s commitment to the future of the UK car industry.

Furthermore, it says while EMA will now be electric only, it will retain the flexible modular longitudinal architecture (MLA) on which Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are built offering internal combustion engine (ICE), Hybrid and battery electric vehicle (BEV) options.

Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover said: “Pivotal to our Reimagine strategy is the formation of the House of Brands, which is a natural evolution, with a purpose of elevating and amplifying the uniqueness of our characterful British marques. Our ultimate ambition is to build truly emotionally engaging experiences for our clients that, overtime, will build long-term high equity for our brands and long-term sustainability for JLR.”

Electric 4-door GT built Jaguar on the cards

The British marquee brand revealed that as part of the first of three reimagined modern luxury Jaguars will be a 4-door GT built in Solihull in the West Midlands, UK. With power output more than any previous Jaguar, a range up to 700km, and with indicative pricing from 100,000 pounds (Rs 1.01 crore) new Jaguar will be built on its own unique architecture, named JEA. The company will reveal more details later this year, with the product going on sale in select markets next and deliveries to begin in 2025.