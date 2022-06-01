iVOOMi Energy to launch D2C platform to deliver e-scooters

iVOOMi Energy, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that it will launch direct-to-customer (D2C) sales starting June 4, 2022, while deliveries will begin in mid-June. Under this model, the company aims to deliver products at the customer’s doorstep along with a pickup facility.

iVOOMi Energy is rolling out its online sales in Pune and Nagpur, followed by pan-India distribution through its channel partners.

iVOOMi Energy’s online platform consists of all its latest models, including the recently launched iVOOMi S1. Future products will also be listed online.

Commenting on the same, Sunil Bansal, MD & Co-founder, iVOOMi Energy says, “We are excited to announce our plans for the first wave of sales of iVOOMi S1 with the D2C model. We are enabling India’s vision of being a leading global player in the mobility and electric vehicle markets. We are extensively working towards establishing iVOOMi Energy as the most trusted and reliable indigenous electric vehicle company for the masses.

To strengthen our reach in the nooks and corners of the country, we are introducing an online platform that will help us to cater to a wider market. We believe that the future of the electric vehicle industry on online platforms is very promising. Seeing the immense scope in this category, we aim to scale our online presence to expand our reach to customers who do not have access to the offline channel.” he further added.

The online platform will be equipped with a dedicated customer care number, and an email wherein consumers can interact with experts for immediate queries and after-sales support of the vehicle. iVOOMi Energy also plans to release an app for Android and iOS devices that will allow customers to claim warranties, book servicing requirements, and accessories, along with the upcoming iVOOMi vehicles.