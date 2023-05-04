IIT Kanpur, Lohum to work on R&D in sustainability for lithium-ion batteries

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Lohum Cleantech, a leading sustainable energy transition materials company have announced a strategic partnership for R&D collaboration in sustainability and other core areas.

Under the partnership, Professor Kanwar Singh Nalwa from the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering at IIT Kanpur, will lead the team to work together with Lohum on projects focused on advancing lithium-ion battery testing technology and techniques for battery raw material quality evaluation.

This will help develop technologies important for ensuring the safety and longevity of batteries. Lohum will also help IIT-Kanpur commercialise its research outcomes in other areas.

In addition, Lohum will also provide fellowship to select Ph.D. students from IIT Kanpur to aid them in their research. It will also support the IITK Motorsports team, which won the Class I electric category of Formula Bharat 2023.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO, Lohum Cleantech said, “The collaboration will help us develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the battery industry, which is critical to the growth of EVs in the country.”

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The partnership with Lohum Cleantech is expected to help us advance the sustainability of Lithium-ion batteries through collective research and development initiatives.”

The partners are looking to achieve shared goals of reducing the carbon footprint of EV batteries and accelerating the energy transition currently underway in India. The scope of the engagement is expected to grow further with time as both Lohum and IITK will explore possibilities to collaborate on other big projects, including government projects.