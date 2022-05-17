Hyundai Motor India partners with Tata Power to power-up EV-charging infrastructure in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., today announced strategic partnership with Tata Power, an EV charging infrastructure provider to build an EV charging network and boost EV adoption in India at its dealerships.

The MoU was signed between Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Tata Power in the presence of Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, at HMIL’s Headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

HMIL currently has an existing network of 34 EV Dealers in 29 cities, equipped with AC 7.2 kW chargers. The vehicle charging time of DC 60 kW charger is much lesser than AC 7.2 kW charger. These DC 60 kW charging stations will enhance customer convenience.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power-up the nations’ electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL Dealerships along with supply, installation and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby, enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of electric vehicles.”

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said “Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan. Tata Power’s EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles, will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption.”

Under this collaboration, public EV charging stations at Hyundai Dealership locations will be installed and end-to-end charging solutions at home will be offered for customer convenience and hassle-free EV ownership. The charging stations at Hyundai Dealerships will be open for all electric vehicle customers and accessible through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App.

HMIL will facilitate through its dealerships, space and necessary administrative approvals, while Tata Power will operate and maintain the charging stations. Easy accessibility of charging stations through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App will enable customers to navigate, locate, and make payments, access live status, and pre-book slots for the charging stations for a hassle-free and smooth vehicle charging experience.