HOP Electric raises USD 2.6 million in pre-series fundraising

HOP Electric Mobility has raised USD 2.6 million as part of an ongoing USD 10 million pre-series fundraiser and is targeting 10X growth this year.

HOP Electric Mobility, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has closed a strategic round of USD 2.6 million as part of an ongoing USD 10 million pre-series fundraiser. The company has achieved the milestone of reaching 105 retail touchpoints with more than 6200 on-road scooters in 2021, and with this fundraising, HOP Electric Mobility is targeting 10X growth this year.

Ketan Mehta, Founder & CEO – HOP Electric Mobility explained the significance of the investment and the role of the investor in HOP and said “Our strategic investor, a public-listed company reaffirmed their commitment and synergies in pursuing sustainable business opportunities. The same investor has previously supported HOP Electric Mobility in becoming a successful mandate holder of the Government of India’s (GOI) ambitious INR 26,058 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Auto under the New Non-Automotive Investor (OEM) category.”

He added, “Under this mandate, we will be investing more than INR 2000 crore in India in the next five years. The goal is to bolster India’s manufacturing capacities and boost HOP Electric’s chances of becoming a global energy mobility pioneer.”

At present, HOP Electric Mobility is growing at a month-on-month rate of 50%. The company is hiring across all verticals, especially in the design, engineering, battery, cell, and Research & Development verticals. Furthermore, HOP Electric Mobility has also embarked on its multi-battery modular platform’s design and engineering journey.

The company is developing Gen 2 Smart Batteries and Swapping stations. It will roll out two new products on the new platform supported by Gen 2 batteries and a swapping station in FY23.

Nikhil Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer – HOP Electric Mobility said, “Investing in EV mobility is becoming the go-to choice in India. Especially because people are consciously making eco-friendly and sustainable choices. At HOP Electric Mobility, we aspire to make the entire EV ecosystem more inclusive, convenient, and cost-efficient so that everyone can become a part of this energy mobility revolution.”

He added, “The recently closed strategic funding is a morale booster for the entire HOP family, which is working relentlessly to provide best-in-class energy mobility solutions to your doorstep. The conviction and confidence of such prominent investors encourage us to do better every day. We are positive that this pre-seed fundraiser will soon reach its goal.”