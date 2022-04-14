Honda City e:HEV Unveiled, India Launch Next Month

Honda City e:HEV unveiled in India. The new Honda e:HEV is the first product in the mid-size sedan segment to get a proper hybrid engine, capable of running on pure electric mode, or with a combination with the internal combustion engine. The new Honda City Hybrid is available in one variant, ZX, which will be the topmost trim.

The launch of the new Honda City e:HEV comes at a time when the Indian government is pushing toward clean mobility and the new City Hybrid does exactly that, without the need for special infrastructure. Also, with the City, Honda’s best-selling product in India, the carmaker is looking to raise the bar in this segment.

Speaking of the hybrid power train, the City e:HEV gets a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine capable of making 253 Nm of torque and 126 ps of power, combined. The engine acts as a generator to charge the battery, while it can also run on pure EV mode or ICE mode, which the computers switch automatically. The new City e:HEV can reach a top speed of 176 km/h while returning a mileage of 26.5 km/l.

In terms of safety, the new Honda City e:HEV gets Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Auto High Beam functions, along with Vehicle Stability Control, disc brakes on all four wheels, electronic hand brake, and six airbags amongst others.

Other convenience features include an 8.0-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity with an 8-speaker system, a smart key system, the latest Honda Connect App with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant, and smartwatch compatibility with voice command function on select smartwatch models.

Bookings for the new Honda City e:HEV are open from today at Honda dealerships and online, while the launch is scheduled to take place in early May 2022.