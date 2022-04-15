Honda City e:HEV : Key things to know

Honda Cars India has unveiled the Honda City e:HEV. The announcement on the prices is expected in May later this year.

With City e:HEV announcing its arrival in the hybrid midsize sedans and potentially starting a trend of HEVs in the segment, let’s take a look at some key features of the car:



Fuel Efficiency: The City e:HEV has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 km/litre on petrol, compared with petrol City’s 18 km/litre.

The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine paired with the electric motors has the capability to produce 126 PS of power and 253 Nm torque. The powerful hybrid system will allow the car to run like an EV during start and stop traffic, making it more efficient.



eCVT automatic gearbox:

To further enhance the efficiency, Honda has combined the powertrain with an eCVT automatic gearbox. With no incorporation of a customary CVT, the car will just take a single, direct shift of gear for high-speed driving.

The two motors that combine for energy generation and propulsion will put away the surplus (produced during onboard brake regeneration) in a rear-mounted battery.



ADAS Features:

The carmaker has also introduced an array of ADAS features named as – Honda Sensing – in the City e:HEV.

Apart from the astonishing features such as collision mitigation braking, automatic high beam, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), the City e:HEV has been equipped with features such as lane-keeping assistance, lane departure warnings and adaptive cruise control.