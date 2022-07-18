Hindalco Industries, an aluminium manufacturing subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, has joined hands with Israel-based battery manufacturer Phinergy and IOP, a joint-venture between Indian Oil Corporation and Phinergy, to develop aluminium-air batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

As per the agreement, Phinergy and IOP will partner with Hindalco on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-Air batteries, and recycling of aluminium, after usage in these batteries.

Based on the metal-air technology, the aluminium-air batteries produce energy when aluminium reacts with oxygen in ambient air to produce aluminium hydroxide.

The light weight and energy-dense aluminium-air battery will significantly increase the driving range of electric vehicles. Furthermore, the surplus aluminium hydroxide in the batteries can be recycled to recover aluminium.

Hindalco said that these batteries will enable quick ‘refuelling’ and will eliminate the need for expensive EV charging stations.

Aluminium-air batteries are expected to make EV adoption more convenient, and accelerate the transition to green mobility.

Speaking about the partnership, Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco Industries Limited said, “India has an abundance of aluminium resources and this technology can help enhance the nation’s energy and resource security.”

David Mayer, CEO, Phinergy, said, “Phinergy strongly believes Aluminium-Air batteries will contribute to the clean energy revolution in India. The partnership is a major step in the deployment of Aluminium-Air batteries in India and we are confident this collaboration will significantly enhance the development of an ecosystem enabling us to supply “aluminium as energy” made in India.“

Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman, IOP, said, “IOP was incorporated with the objective of commercialisation and manufacturing of Aluminium-Air energy systems in India to strengthen India’s energy security. Aluminium is abundantly available in India and its usage as an energy storage medium through this novel technology has the potential to contribute immensely to Atmanirbhar Bharat. This partnership with Hindalco is a big step towards catalysing our efforts to develop a favourable ecosystem for faster dissemination of the Aluminium-Air battery technology. The collaboration will propel India’s aspirational journey towards sustainable, affordable and safe energy options for stationary and e-Mobility purposes.”