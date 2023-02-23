Hero MotoCorp installs over 300 charging points at 50 locations in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur

Vida, the electric mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp, has initiated operations of setting up its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. It has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use.

The company says the charging network is spread across key locations to provide customer convenience. Vida’s fast charging network is said to allow users to charge their e-scooter battery at 1.2 kms/min. Each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp said, “We have installed Vida’s world-class EV charging infrastructure prior to the commencement of Vida V1 deliveries in all three cities. We are confident that our customers’ experience of the Vida ecosystem, including the product, services and charging infra will be of global standards.”

The Vida customers can use the ‘My Vida’ mobile App to locate their nearest charging station, view availability, reserve a charging slot and navigate to the station from the App. The entire payment process will also be managed through the App.

The company has set up Experience Centres in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1.

The Vida V1 offers unique features such as Custom Mode (over 100 combinations), cruise control, boost mode, two-way throttle, key-less access and an OTA-enabled 7-inch TFT touchscreen. The Vida V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go.

To drive adoption of Vida V1 the OEM is offering Green EMI, an efficient and seamless financing platform with best-in-class interest rates. Buy-back scheme with a first-in-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70 percent of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership, and test-ride for up to three days. Vida says it also offers another industry-first initiative – Repair On-Site – with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.