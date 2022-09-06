Hero Electric tops August electric 2-wheeler sales

Hero Electric continued its dominance in the electric two-wheeler market, recording the highest registrations among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the second straight month in August, with Ola Electric again taking a hit.

With the total retail sales of electric two-wheelers rising 12.71% month-on-month to 50,076 units in August, Hero Electric posted a 16.13% jump to 10,206 units, from 8,788 units in July.

Supply chain constraints had impacted production at Hero Electric to such an extent that the company had reported zero wholesale despatches in April and the waiting period for its models had crossed 60 days. Industry analysts told FE that the situation now seems to be under control as the company led the sales charts in July as well.

Okinawa carried on its robust performance as its retail sales grew 5.67% M-o-M to 8,554 units. Ampere’s sales increased 1.22% M-o-M to 6,396 units and that of TVS Motor Company rose 46.43% to 6,282 units.

Ather’s sales stood at 5,239 units, a jump of 306.44% M-o-M. However, Ola’s slide continued as its sales declined 11.42% to 3,421 units in August from 3,862 units in July. In June, Ola witnessed sales of 5,869 units.

The total electric two-wheeler registrations in August rose 12.71% M-o-M to 50,076 units, according to data from consultancy firm JMK Research and Analytics. Analysts said although fire incidents involving electric scooters of OEMs like Ola, Okinawa, Hero Electric, Pure EV, Jitendra New EV and Boom Motors hampered sales for a few months, the industry is slowly getting back on a growth trajectory.