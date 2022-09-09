Hero Electric partners VoltUp & Adani Electricity for setting up EV charging infra in Mumbai

Hero Electric, one of the largest and oldest electric two-wheeler company in a strategic move to revolutionise battery swapping in Mumbai, announced a partnership with one-stop battery swapping start-up VoltUp and Adani Electricity.

The partners say that as part of their commitment to develop the EV sector, this marks the first initiative where an OEM, infrastructure, last-mile partners and a battery swapping start-up have come together to boost smart mobility. The companies will work together to set and scale up EV charging infrastructure – thus bridging together network, energy, and technology.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “At Hero, we have always fostered the idea of collaboration to strengthen the EV ecosystem in India to deepen the EV penetration and attain zero-emission status. This association with VoltUp, Adani Electricity, and Zomato will establish a dense infrastructure encouraging more riders to switch to EVs and operate smoothly without worrying about range anxiety issues. Hero Electric is the only manufacturer to have a specific product designed for delivery partner fleets given the segment’s potential to contribute towards a clean and green future.”

As per the understanding, the partnership will add 50 locations by year-end to cover the western line from Churchgate to Mira-Bhayandar. In their effort VoltUp will set up smart electric mobility stations across the city for easy access to battery swapping, the partnership looks to operationalise 500 battery swapping solutions centres across Mumbai by 2024, catering to over 30,000 riders daily.

Siddharth Kabra, Co-founder & CEO, VoltUp said “In a fast-paced city like Mumbai where time is always of essence, enabling riders to instant battery swapping will empower them to grow economically while doing away with range anxiety. Adani Electricity’s dense network and Hero Electric’s manufacturing of advanced and affordable products resonate with VoltUp’s business model of providing a complete green solution to the EV industry. This partnership will not only act as a catalyst in pushing the envelope of smart mobility in India but will also integrate green energy for charging batteries.”

Adani Electricity spokesperson said., “Adani Electricity is committed to enabling electric mobility solutions for Mumbai, powered by Renewable Energy. Our partnership with Voltup is yet another in the space, wherein we are enabling access to our dense and reliable Network, with a strong commitment to supplying 100% Sustainable Energy.”