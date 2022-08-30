Hero Electric to open new R&D centre, will introduce new features and tech in its products

Hero Electric, one of India’s oldest and largest electric two-wheeler company aims to accelerate its position in the segment by taking strides through technological advancements and innovations to meet the growing demand for green vehicles.

The company has announced it is establishing a new R&D centre, which it says will help introduce new features, improve quality, safety, and technological innovations for its products.

Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric said, “Our teams have been our greatest strength and most valuable asset. We constantly strive to make our work environment stimulating and exciting, throwing up challenges to the employees to innovate and conceive new ideas. The new R&D setup will be the nerve centre of our future product development incorporating the latest and the best technologies in electric two-wheelers. The R&D centre will collaborate with academia and incubators across the globe to work on mid and long-term strategies of our product.”

Furthermore, the company says it is taking active steps to bolster HR-driven programs for skill building and talent acquisition through integrated and unique recruitment drives. It is proactively identifying and engaging with the right talent and current employees through innovative measures. The ‘Hero Care’ program allows opportunities to grow and build together by supporting individuals at various phases of life on both professional and personal levels, from skilling them to building their dream houses.

Manu Sharma, AVP, HR, Hero Electric said, “Employees are our top priority as they are our brand ambassadors and torch bearers of a green future. We have created a culture that nurtures and simultaneously pushes them to flourish. We want to build a talent community to engage with potential talent and current employees. Electric is the future in mobility and, Hero’s experience in the green mobility space makes it a perfect organization to explore, evolve, grow and contribute to a greener tomorrow.”

Hero Electric recently inaugurated numerous dealerships across markets and rolled out its first batch of electric scooters from Mahindra’s Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this year, it announced its second plant in Ludhiana to expand the manufacturing capacity to cater to the rising e2W demand.