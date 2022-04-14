Hero Electric, ElectricPe Collaborate To Set Up Charging Points Across India

With 2 million electric vehicles estimated to be plying the roads by 2026,

building the charging infrastructure for EVs has become paramount. Addressing the infrastructure demand, Hero Electric has announced its partnership with ElectricPe to set up charging points pan-India for its customers.

The collaboration entails Hero Electric riders to access ElectricPe’s charging network, as the company recently committed to setting up 100,000 charging points by the end of this year.

The charging point network will be nestled in residential complexes, offices, malls, and other establishments, hence mitigating the range anxiety issue. The alliance will help strengthen the charging network and propel EV adoption across the country.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “A robust charging network is crucial for the growing EV sector for faster adoption of EVs across the segment. This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe’s charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country.”

He added, “With our vision and commitment to advancing the growth of EVs, we are working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure. We are confident that the partnership will aid in sustaining the push towards EVs and facilitate a smooth transition towards clean and green mobility solutions.”

“Our goal from day one has been to help make the transition to electric mobility smooth by making it inclusive and convenient for consumers pan-India for their varied commuting activities. In line with this, we are thrilled to partner with the biggest players in India – it validates the trust we bring to the market.” The association with Hero Electric will further our goal to bring clean and affordable access to charging to a billion Indians, right at their doorstep,” said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.