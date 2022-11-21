Hero Electric, Battrixx launch Ultra Safe battery packs for electric two-wheelers

Hero Electric has inked a partnership with Battrixx, a battery pack manufacturer, for developing ‘Made in India’ lithium-ion batteries. Conceptualised and designed in-house by Hero Electric’s R&D team, these batteries will power Hero Electric’s entire e-scooter range.

This partnership supports battery safety advancements, reliability, and performance and fully supports Hero’s production line-up to meet the rising electric two-wheeler demand.

With Battrixx’s advanced cell chemistry pack designs, this will prove to be a strategic partnership for the development and manufacturing of advanced cell chemistry battery packs. The target is to supply 3,00,000 battery packs and chargers in the next 12 months.

These batteries comply with the latest AIS 156 amendments that cover IP67 Thermal Protection, A/V Warning Systems, smart BMS, and Live Data Tracking with IoT. Battrixx comes with an intelligent battery with two-way communication between the vehicle, controller, battery, and charger.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “Batteries are the heart of electric mobility and the costliest. Batteries are also the most sensitive part, as their performance largely depends on the ecosystem in which they operate. It takes a long time to perfect the battery technology as its life expectancy and, abnormal behaviour over of battery’s life cycle cannot be entirely forecasted by using accelerated simulation techniques. Our local battery development exercise started five years back to meet the FAME 2 timeline however, there was hardly any interest from the leading battery makers because of the low volumes and high investments.”

He added, “We continued our R&D experiments with different chemistries to achieve the right solution suitable for Indian weather conditions and roads. Partnering with Battrixx, we co-developed these battery packs to deliver a seamless performance while maintaining the highest levels of safety. The technology allows battery packs to carry their operations smoothly and safely in diverse temperature ranges; even if the temperatures go up to 45deg C, there are negligible chances of a thermal runaway. Committed to developing and modernising the Indian EV sector, both Battrixx and Hero Electric have come together to offer avant-garde, innovative, and safe mobility solutions to our consumers.”

Anand Kabra, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited said, “Battrixx is a crucial manufacturer for advanced lithium-ion battery packs across sectors. There has been a huge investment in infrastructure and technology to cater to the rising electric vehicle demand in the country. For EVs, battery packs are a crucial component and involve ample research and testing to be safe for EV owners. Over the last 18 months, we have been through rigorous testing and R&D and prepared to deliver global quality batteries for the growing Indian EV sector. With our partnership with Hero Electric, we are positive of facilitating an innovative, safe, and long-life cycle Li-ion LFP battery chemistry to aid the exponentially growing EV segment.”