Greaves Cotton partners UK’s Eta Green Power for EV technology

Greaves Cotton, one of India’s leading diversified engineering companies has collaborated with UK-based Eta Green Power, an advanced electric drive system design company, to exclusively use its technology in the Indian two- and three-wheelers market.

The e-powertrain suite will be manufactured at the Aurangabad plant with a high degree of localisation. The partners will jointly bring technology pertaining to motors, and motor controllers with integrated battery chargers for electric two- and three-wheelers. It will help deliver superior performance and reliability in a cost-effective manner to speed up the mass market adoption in both electric two- and three-wheeler segments. The first products off-the-block will be motor-controllers and integration software for electric two and three-wheelers.

Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive VC, Greaves Cotton said, “Greaves Electric Mobility is facilitating the transition from traditional vehicles towards a more sustainable EV ecosystem. In order to support and fast-track this transition, our partnership with Eta Green Power, a globally reputed player, will play a key role to strengthen our EV presence in the country with world-class technologies.”

David Morgan, CEO, Eta Green Power said, “India is a key market for Eta Green Power, and we are excited to partner with one of the country’s established and fastest growing e-mobility company’s, Greaves Cotton, to expand operations in India. Eta Green Power will leverage Greaves Cotton leadership position to provide world-class drive systems to the Indian market.”

Dr. Arup Basu, MD, Greaves Cotton said, “Greaves Cotton has been ‘making-in-India’ for 163+ years, and today’s announcement represents a natural progression towards designing and engineering electric powertrain technologies that will shape the future of mobility in India. We are undertaking initiatives to strengthen our capabilities and roll out motor controllers. Our e-powertrains and components will be built to perform efficiently, with safety and reliability as key features. It is exciting to be in this space with our EV technology stack.”

The e-powertrain suite will sport a high degree of ‘make in India’ components and will be characterised by design, engineering, materials chemistry, weight, and aesthetics, that will be customised to the needs of different OEM customers. It will use software to reduce variability for better safety, regulation conformity, design, and value proposition.