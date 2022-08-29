Govt working to develop EV ecosystem: PM Modi

By Swaraj Baggonkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government is working on improving the demand-supply ecosystem of electric vehicles in the country, while urging the industry to also look at alternatives to EV technology like biofuel, ethanol blending and hybrids.



Speaking at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for an EV battery manufacturing plant of Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki, Modi highlighted the surge in demand for EVs and a matching enthusiasm shown by auto companies.

Modi said EVs make no noise and are silent. “The silence of electric vehicles is bringing a new silent revolution to the country,” the PM said. “EV is not considered to be an extra vehicle but it is considered to be an important utility.”

He said India has decided to become self-reliant in energy sector in the next 25 years and transportation is one of the key routes to achieve it.



The government has been providing a variety of incentives to EV buyers. Vehicle loans with cheaper interest rates, the production-linked incentive scheme, income tax rebate on EV loans, lowest GST on EVs and setting up charging infrastructure are some such measures.



According to Vahan, the digital national vehicle registry, EV sales tripled during the first six months of 2022. Till July, about 4,445 electric cars had been sold in India. A total of 72,474 electric two-wheelers were registered on Vahan in June, up 547% as compared to the same time last year.