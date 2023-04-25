Gogoro, Zypp Electric start pilot battery swapping service in Delhi NCR

Taiwan-headquartered Gogoro, a leading electric vehicle tech player has launched its battery-swapping platform and smartscooters in Delhi NCR as part of its pilot with Zypp Electric

As part of the move, Gogoro has set-up four battery-swapping stations in Gurgaon and two in Delhi. The strategic partnership will see Zypp Electric deploy Gogoro e-scooters with swappable battery technology for last-mile deliveries.

Horace Luke, Founder and CEO, Gogoro said, “Gogoro is accelerating the urban shift to sustainable electric two-wheel transportation in India and we are committed to fostering an open and diverse ecosystem of businesses and riders that will usher in a new era of accessible smart mobility in India.”

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric said, “Imagine the potential of a 6-second swap in growing EV-led last-mile deliveries where Zypp Electric is already doing 1 delivery every second. The icing on the cake will be that every delivery will be decarbonised.”

Kaushik Burman, General Manager for India, Gogoro said “India is a critical market for Gogoro and with the launch of our B2B pilot with Zypp, we are confident that we can bring the best-in-class EV technology and infrastructure to the Indian market. Our ongoing partnerships, especially in the last-mile mobility space, are a testament to our commitment to the region and we look forward to expanding our business in the country and scaling our operations.”

Gogoro says that last-mile delivery fleets require a sustainable solution that not only achieves the best alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles but is well suited to the specific segment needs of the delivery industry. It claims its platform delivers the most sophisticated two-wheel battery swapping system that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably.

The Gogoro Smartscooters come with connectivity and app integration, which the company says makes its one of the most advanced electric scooters in the market.

In Taiwan, Gogoro says it has a bigger battery swapping station network than fuel stations. The Gogoro Network their supports 540,000 riders and has more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,000 battery swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 450 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro Network battery swapping has saved more than 625,000 tons of CO2 since it launched.