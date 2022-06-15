goEgoNetwork sets up its first fast EV charging park in Pune

EV charging infrastructure start-up, goEgoNetwork has launched its first fast EV charging park in Pune, which is on the Mumbai – Bangalore Highway, opposite Balewadi Stadium. The 24-hour charging park has two 60kW DC fast-charging stations that can charge 4 vehicles at a time.

The company says it plans to enable 2 million members to adopt zero-emission mobility, and the launch of the EV charging park is a key milestone towards achieving its goal. The charging park will support EVs of all makes currently available in the Indian market.

It is equipped with goEgoNetwork’s Pelican EV charging station that has a 60kW capacity. Electric four-wheelers can charge to 80 per cent in 45-60 minutes and can be fully charged in 90-120 minutes, depending on the size of the battery. Equipped with a Bharat AC 3-socket charging station it can also delivers 3.3 KW output that can charge two and three-wheelers. Customers can use the goME app to get real-time notifications about the EV’s charging status.

Dheeman Kadam, Co-founder at goEgoNetwork said, “A boost in robust EV charging infrastructure in India has enabled the positive adoption of EVs by the citizens of the country. We are proud to be the largest charging network in Pune with more than 100 EVSE deployed. To dismiss this anxiety, we at goEgoNetwork have unveiled this state-of-the-art EV charging park to enable India’s EV fraternity to move hassle-free.”