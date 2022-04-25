goEgoNetwork collaborates with Handiman Services for EV charging solutions

goEgoNetwork is taking its reach of providing EV charging solutions a notch higher with its latest partnership with facilities management major Handiman Services Ltd. Through this partnership, goEgoNetwork will provide exclusive EV charging solutions to the commercial & residential complexes managed by Handiman Services Ltd which is eyeing to install an in-house EV charging setup.

Delivering solutions in more than 1200 sites comprising corporates, industries, commercial & residential, Handiman is powered by a workforce of around 5000+ who have the expertise of maintaining over 100 million sq. ft. of space.

Through the strategic partnership, goEgoNetwork will tap the key cities in South India, i.e. Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysore and Hyderabad, which are showing a mounting demand for EVs right from two-wheelers to four-wheelers of all make.

goEgoNetwork is willing to reach the residential societies managed by Handiman to reach a maximum number of EV users who seek charging solutions for their EVs at convenience in their vicinity.

goEgoNetwork tests its charging stations extensively with all EVs available in the market to ensure optimal charging and minimal electricity losses. The installed charging stations can be plugged in to charge two-wheelers or four-wheelers of any model and make.

The charging stations are equipped with user-friendly features like real-time battery status, remote management & reservations, and seamless access to the residents.

Speaking about the partnership, Dheeman Kadam, Co-founder at goEgoNetwork, said, “The EV market in South India has been booming steadily with young millennials living in Serviced Apartments there investing wisely in aspirational means of commuting. Their primary worry has however been the lack of ample charging infrastructure in the vicinity of their residence.”

He added, “To bridge the gap, goEgoNetwork partnered with facilities management services provider Handiman, to enable us to install our robust EV charging stations in residential and commercial premises desiring an in-house EV charging setup.”

Porus Behram Irani, Director, Handiman Services, said, “Over the last few years, strong impulse has been driving the penetration of e-vehicles in India. Even the Government is working towards the same and has taken great initiatives. Gated communities, housing societies, manufacturing units, industries, eCommerce, logistics, and hospitals have already taken note of this trend and are working towards implementing the required infrastructure for EV users.”

He added, “We at Handiman cater to a vast network of EV users in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysore and Hyderabad, from whom we have received several requests to install compliant EV charging stations in the society’s premises for ease of accessibility.”

Our partnership with goEgoNetwork comes at the right time, benefitting all the stakeholders. Handiman always wanted to be a part of this revolution and bring value to our customers. We are happy to partner with goEgo to set up charging stations to offer residents a reliable and safe charging infrastructure within the premises,” said Porus