Godi Energy manufactures India’s first 5.2 Ah 21700 cylindrical lithium-ion cells

Hyderabad-based battery maker Godi Energy says it has achieved a new milestone by manufacturing India’s first ever 5.2 Ah 21700 cylindrical lithium-ion cells with an energy density of 275 Wh/kg based on silicon anode technology.

It is also claimed to be the first Indian company to get BIS certification to sell lithium-ion cells made with home-grown technology,

Godi Energy says the electrode composition has been indigenously developed as per the market requirement. With the use of silicon in the anode, an electric vehicle could achieve a greater range, up to 15-20 percent compared to graphite, on a single charge due to the increased energy density.

Aiming to solve the never-ending demand of commuters related to electric vehicle range anxiety, Godi India says it is making inroads in the manufacture of high-energy density lithium-ion cells using silicon, which is one of the most abundant elements on earth’s crest.

Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, Godi India said, “We are delighted to announce the manufacturing of 5.2 Ah lithium-ion cells at our Hyderabad facility. With the boom in EV sector constituting two-, three- and four-wheelers in India and across the world, the need of high energy cells have become very essential. We have already delivered 5.0Ah cells to top 6 OEMs in India and planning to deliver 5.2Ah cells in the near future. We believe that these high energy density cells developed with in-house technology will be an important landmark for ‘Made in India’ for domestic and international market.”

Eco-friendly water-based electrode manufacturing

The company is focussing on new innovations in the anode and cathode areas and planning to achieve more than 5.6Ah high-energy and high-power cells for the first time. Godi India has planned for a 100 MWh pilot production facility for 5.0 – 5.2Ah cells followed by a GWh plant to cater to the requirements of the highly demanding electric two-wheeler’s needs, which is expected to be more than 50GWh by 2030 exclusive for electric two-wheeler battery segment.

It estimates that the lithium-ion cell market size for electric two-wheelers alone will be $5 billion (Rs 41,425 crore) by 2030. Godi India believes that silicon is the future of energy storage as it can store nearly 10 times the energy when compared to the traditional graphite anode. However, it comes with close to 400 percent of volume expansion during its charge and discharge process making it difficult to stabilise.

The company says it has developed an eco-friendly water-based electrode manufacturing process to stabilise the silicon, which has been successfully utilised in the manufacturing of the 5.2 Ah lithium-ion cells.

Also read: Log9 gets AIS-156 certification for its RapidX 8000 battery

New AIS 038 Rev 2 and 156 norms for EVs explained