German lithium-sulfur battery startup Theion appoints Martin Schaupp as CTO and Matthias Fengler as CFO

Germany-headquartered Theion, a start-up working in the field of lithium-sulfur battery for mobile and stationary energy storage has appointed Martin Schaupp as its new CTO and Matthias Fengler as CFO to further its roadmap pushing the product and process development.

Schaupp who has over 20 years of experience with global automation and equipment manufacturer including Manz and Festo. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and Automation Technology and has experience in scaling pilot processes to mass production for commercial manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, modules and packs.

Sulfur Crystal under a microscope.

He will drive access for Theion to a wide network of battery and equipment suppliers to lead the rapid development of its sulfur-crystal battery on its path to full-scale commercialisation. Furthermore, Schaupp will be responsible for developing the processes and specifying and partly building the equipment required to produce Co-Founder and CSO Marek Slavik’s cell designs at scale.

Fengler has been appointed as Theion’s first CFO. He holds a diploma in business administration and spent over a decade in finance roles at Siemens as well as seven years in Investment Banking at among others, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. There he was responsible for Corporate Finance, Capital Markets and M&A transactions.

He will be responsible for the entire finance function of the company and will especially focus on financing the growth as well as on further developing and managing the network of Theion’s private and institutional investors.

Dr. Ulrich Ehmes, CEO, Theion said, “Both have significant experience with large-scale industrial companies that have successfully brought engineering led products to market. Martin’s expertise will boost our capability to engineer and scale our batteries. Matthias will add value with his network and by having successfully led Corporate Finance projects. They bring a wealth of knowledge in an industrial environment, and how to structure and speed-up the organisational development of Theion.”

The start-up’s battery innovation is based on sulfur – a material available in abundance without harmful mining (a byproduct of industrial processes). Sulfur replaces cathode materials with high processing cost and high metal content like nickel and cobalt. As a result, sulfur is not only 99 percent cheaper to source than the cathode materials used in existing state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries, but Theion claims its battery cells also require 90 percent less energy to produce – from raw material to finished cell.