Future investments will be directed to EVs: M&M’s Shah

Anish Shah, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra, on Tuesday said electrification in vehicles was moving faster than expected, though the base was still small.

A large part of M&M’s R&D, he said, is now focused on the electric platform. “M&M has completed its investments in ICE vehicles and future investments would be directed to EVs but it would not require too much capital, Shah said, adding more electric platforms can be expected in July 2023.

Speaking at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave, Shah pointed out that even if EV penetration reaches 50% by 2030, ICE engines would continue to account for the remaining market, so legacy company would not take their eye off that ball. Given ICE engines are cash generators, they are here to stay, he said. M&M, he said, had met with success in the electric three-wheeler segment and will grow it further.