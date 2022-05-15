Fisker Pear EV production to start in 2024

American electric carmaker Fisker and Taiwan’s electronics major Foxconn have announced that the companies will start production of the Pearl EV in 2024. Foxconn has acquired a 6.2 million sqft car manufacturing plant and plans to make 250,000 Pear EVs per year.

Fisker and Foxconn signed a framework agreement last year to develop and manufacture electric cars for the mass market. The upcoming Pear will be based on a mutually agreed lightweight platform and manufactured in the US.

As of now, not much details are available about the Pear EV. But it is expected to be a small crossover, targeted toward urban usage. The teaser image shows a futuristic design with a wrap-around windshield, however, the final product could have minor changes.

In April 2022, Fisker announced setting up its headquarters in Hyderabad, which makes it possible for the carmaker to bring the Pear and the Ocean models to India. However, the main focus of Fisker India headquarters is to oversee vehicle-software related development.