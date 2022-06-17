First & Last Mile Mobility Conclave: The road to electrification in 2030 is paved with smart innovation

India has an ambitious electrification plan for 2030. With the countdown already started, we speak to the pioneers in the electric two-wheeler segment who tell us whether we are able to reach this goal and also bust common myths that customers will have about this sector. The eminent panellists included — Mr Jeetender Sharma, Founder & MD, Okinawa; Mr Suhas Rajkumar, Co-founder & CEO, Simple Energy and Mr Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors. The session was moderated by Arup Das, Editor, Express Drives.

The EV vision 2030 targets to achieve 80 per cent of two- and three-wheelers, 40 per cent of buses and 30-70 per cent of cars as EVs running on Indian roads. All three panellists were confident that India will not only achieve this but will do it even before the deadline set by the government. The reason for this is quite simple, electric two-wheelers as compared to their IC-counterparts are affordable and easy on the wallet when it also comes to maintenance. Shelke said, “Customers are more worried about their monthly incomes, and EMI, and if I can reduce 50 per cent of the expense then they will opt for EVs.”

Electric two-wheelers in the last couple of years have seen a skyrocketing demand, which is very encouraging for this sector. Though Kryptonite here is that the supply chain cannot match up to this phenomenal demand. Rajkumar pointed out, “Our pain point is the restricted supply chain and not the capability of the factory.” Sharma also added, “The supply chain has recently shifted its focus on EVs and I’m confident that this will be a robust system by 2030.”

Even though electric vehicles have seen unprecedented demand, unfortunately, they have also hit the headlines for the wrong reasons as we have seen many caught fires. As it is a new technology spreading awareness is the responsibility of the manufacturers, OEM and dealers. One also has to keep in mind that ICE vehicles have also caught fire and the probability of any type of vehicle catching fire cannot be zero. Sharma believes that one has to take a holistic view. “Safety is about the overall product and is not limited to the battery. It is also important to know how the customer will be using your product. As it is a new technology, awareness is also required and the customer should know how to take care of the product,” said Sharma.

To know more about technology and safety solutions and the challenges of the supply chain, watch the panel discussion of ‘Can India achieve its EV Vision 2030?’ at The Financial Express’ First & Last Mile Mobility Conclave 2022.