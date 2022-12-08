Exponent Energy partners Park+ to install 1,000 rapid charging stations across India

Electric vehicle energy start-up Exponent Energy has partnered Park+, a super app for car owners to deploy 1,000 charging zones across India by end-2023, starting with Bengaluru.

The partnership will help Exponent to build a dense e^pump network by leveraging the real estate and public parking spaces accessible to Park+. The charging stations set-up will be jointly branded as “Park+ EV Zones powered by Exponent” and will be deployed across high-demand hotspots of vehicle deployment and towards high EV usage regions.

The Bengaluru-headquartered Exponent Energy’s solution is solving two-sided energy problem through its battery pack, e^pack and charging station, e^pump – allowing an electric vehicle to be fully charged in 15-minute’s. Recently, it has partnered Altigreen Propulsion Labs to introduce the world’s fastest-charging electric three-wheeler.

Arun Vinayak, Co-founder and CEO, Exponent Energy shared, “We’ve already established the new norm for a seamless charging experience through our 15-minute full charge. The next step is to make finding an e^pump as easy as a petrol pump. With Park+ and its nationwide network of structured parking spaces, we aim to achieve just that, starting with Bengaluru. Rapid charging unlocks a much higher vehicle throughout on the same piece of land. More vehicles equals more energy, making the e^pump a far more profitable network.”

Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park, said “Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like-minded brands, to nurture the Indian EV ecosystem. Exponent and Park+ users will now be able to discover these “Park+ EV Zones powered by Exponent” to charge their battery packs within 15 minutes. Additionally, we also aim to activate over 10,000 Park+ EV Zones across India, in the next 15 months, to make EV charging accessible and hassle free. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Exponent.”

Till date, Exponent has raised $18 million (Rs 148 crore) so far from Lightspeed, YourNest VC, 3one4 Capital, AdvantEdge VC, Motherson Group and the family office of Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.