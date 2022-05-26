EVs to account for 10% of BMW India sales by 2023: Report

Anticipating the electric vehicle sales to account for 10 percent of the company’s turnover by 2023, BMW is all set to accelerate its electrification journey in India with the already launched flagship all-electric iX SUV and all-electric MINI SE luxury hatchback.

BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah, in an interview with PTI, said, “When we launched these two products, the iX and Mini SE (electric) what we were seeing is an approximate demand of about 5 percent which is really healthy and with the i4 launching, I expect by next year, the electric demand would be over 10 percent of our volumes.”

Plans are still in pipeline for BMW with three more electric vehicles to be launched in the next 6 months. Talking about the same, Pawah mentioned, “These three cars an entirely different (in) character, attracting different clientele covering, I would say, the widest variety of customer base in electric mobility in India”.

The BMW group lately shared the best quarters in India for the period of 2 months, January-March 2022. The stats show a 25.3 percent jump in four-wheeler sales at 2,815 units. The carmaker delivered 8,876 cars for the FY21, marking a 34.3 percent growth from the preceding year.

The German luxury carmaker recently launched the all-electric sedan i4 at the introductory price of Rs 69.9 lakh owing to the aim of leading the electro-mobility segment in India by bringing forth the widest range of electric vehicles. The newly launched BMW i4 comes with a complimentary BMW ‘Wallbox’ charger with an installation that enables safe and convenient charging up to 11kW along with the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology with an integrated drive unit powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission, and power electronics.

The i4 comes with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 80.7-kilowatt-hours and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp. The bookings will begin in July, 2022.

Read more: https://www.financialexpress.com/express-mobility/bmw-group-to-use-basfs-sustainable-solutions-for-automotive-coatings/2524794/