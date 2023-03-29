EV start-up Fyn appoints former Unacademy VP, Niroop Janardhanan as Chief Business Officer

Fyn Mobility, a vertically integrated EV-as-a-Service start-up platform for last-mile logistics has appointed Niroop Janardhanan as its Chief Business Officer. He has around two decades of experience including working as the VP of Unacademy, launching Olacabs in the UK and scaling the S&D business at Ninjacart.

At present, Fyn’s B2B last-mile delivery EV fleets for e-commerce, medical commerce, F&B deliveries operates in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The company plans to expand its operations in Mubai and Delhi soon. The start-up has raised $2.76 million (Rs 22.76 crore) to date from early-stage investors like Keiretsu forum, Inflection Point Ventures and Salapuria Sattva Group. It aims to expand its fleet to 1,250 EVs by onboarding more last-mile delivery clients.

Visakh Sasikumar, CEO & Founder, Fyn Mobility said, “Fyn’s philosophy is to redefine EV-as-a-service ecosystem with the industry first EV ecosystem platform. We are progressing towards becoming India’s largest tech-based EV as a service company with a laser-sharp focus on automated cross utilisation of our EV fleets.”

“With Niroop joining as a CBO, we are confident that he will drive our business with profitability and expand to multiple cities in the coming financial year. He has always been part of high growth stories in his previous stints at Coke, Ola, Ninjacart and Unacademy,” he added.

Janardhanan holds an MBA from IIM Kozhikode and a Mechanical Engineering degree from VTU.

At Fyn, he will be tasked to drive customer-centric partnerships with over 5,000 vehicles on ground in the next year and make the company a leading choice of EV solutions for the last-mile logistics across tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

“My primary focus will be to build processes and automate our systems, building a strong customer centric foundation for scaling up in our existing operations and expansion to more cities delivering an 8-10x growth on our top line in the next year. For the rapidly growing last-mile mobility coupled with the EV space, it is extremely important to collaborate seamlessly and efficiently with suppliers, partners and customers in real-time. The platform will have all the stakeholders on it, driving digital automated collaboration to disrupt the ecosystem towards higher asset utilisation, which will be the game changer in the industry,” added Janardhanan.