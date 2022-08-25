EV race to heat up with entry of China’s BYD

By Swaraj Baggonkar

The electric passenger vehicle market is set to see increased action in the coming days with customers getting a wider choice and incumbents facing a new competitor. In October, BYD, the world’s largest EV manufacturer, will debut in the domestic market with the launch of an electric SUV which will take on the incumbents — MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona and the upcoming Tata Curvv.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, BYD – which outsold Tesla to become the world’s biggest EV company in the first six months of 2022 – is keen to have a wide portfolio of products in India, which would help it grab a 15% market share by 2030.

Measuring 4.5 metre in length, BYD’s new five-seater premium SUV will have a range of 450-480 km. Currently, the MG ZS EV has a range of 461 km, the Hyundai Kona 484 km, and the upcoming Tata Curvv will have a 400-500 km range.

Prices of the BYD SUV will be shared in January to coincide with the Auto Expo, which is also when the company will unveil a range of products from its global line-up. The SUV is expected to be priced in the range of ?20 lakh to ?30 lakh.

The SUV will have a battery capacity of 60 KWh, less than the capacity of BYD E6, (a multi-seater EV) having 71.7 KWh capacity. The E6 has a range of 520 km.

BYD’s immediate target is to meet the installed capacity of 10,000 units per annum at its assembly plant located near Chennai. The company believes this capacity will be sufficient for the two products (E6 and new SUV), however, it is also aware that any further additions to its portfolio and further volume requirements would mean new investments.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice-president – electric passenger vehicles, BYD India, said: “By 2030 the Indian car market will reach 6 million units. Out of this, EVs will account for 30% of the market. We want to grab 15% of this EV space by that time.”

On the basis of the consumer response garnered by the new SUV, BYD will decide the future product line-up which could include different vehicle body styles. While the company has a variety of vehicle body shapes in its global portfolio, including hatchbacks and sedans, the decision on finalising products for India will depend on consumer preference and cost, Gopalakrishnan said.

“The customer has accepted the technology that BYD has. We make our own batteries which means the customer does not have to go to any other manufacturer. We have established our presence in the bus segment already, so that will help too,” he added.

Investments coming from China in the automotive space have been put under added levels of scrutiny since the 2020 border face-off between India and China in Galwan, Ladakh, leading to multiple delays. Following this several Chinese auto companies abandoned their plans for India.

Asked if BYD is prepared for such a situation, Gopalakrishnan said: “We will see how to take care of the future but our current capacity is fine for us for the next 1-2 years. Further expansion will come in future which may happen at the current plant location or somewhere else and these are in the planning phase.”

While BYD is relying on assembly operations for the time being, its future plans include a higher degree of localisation of its products to keep prices competitive. “If we have to achieve the kind of targets we have set for the next phases, we will have to look at different kinds of operations involving localisation. We are working on it right now,” Gopalakrishnan added.

BYD has 11 outlets in 11 cities as of now. Its target is to have a total of 25-30 showrooms in 18 cities in the next six months.