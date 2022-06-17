EV prices to be on par with petrol vehicles soon: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, the Road Transport and Highways Minister, on Friday said that the prices of electric vehicles will be on par with petrol vehicles within a year. The Minister said that the government is promoting crop residue-made ethanol instead of petrol and diesel.

While addressing a media event, Nitin Gadkari said that the government is promoting green fuels and in the next year, EVs will be priced competitively compared to petrol vehicles, helping customers save money on fossil fuels.

The Minister also spoke about waterways and how transporting goods this way is more economical compared to road transport and how the waterway transportation will see development soon. As of now, major companies are using the railway network to transport goods across the country, which has proven to be cost-effective.