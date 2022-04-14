EV makers should voluntarily recall batch if one catches fire, says Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said EV manufacturers should voluntarily recall the batch if one of the vehicles caught fire. “The practice across the world is that the private sector has withdrawn that particular batch,” Kant told the CNBC TV-18 news channel. He added that the liability for damage has been shared by both the vehicle manufacturer and the battery maker.



Kant exhorted manufacturers to ensure that batteries were properly tested. The battery management system needs special attention since there are complexities relating to its operation. “Both the vehicle maker and battery maker need to work together…This is critical,” he said. Standards have been prescribed, but since there’s a learning curve, there will be challenges, he added.



Kant said there is a full-fledged technical committee looking into the EV fires and added that the government, too, was working with companies. “Let them come up with findings and we will go strictly by the committee report,” he said. Kant believes every disruption has challenges and that there should be no panic. “We are doing a lot of work around standards and will be adopting the top standards,” he said. He added that the country was at a very early stage of the transition to EVs from ICE and that there should not be too many conditions.



Approximately, 70% of the market comprises low-speed EVS that are exempt from registration. Kant said registration was not the solution and that the way to resolve the issue was to ensure that batteries were certified as per AIS156 specifications. “The problem is with the batteries,” he said.