EV charging stations to run on PPP model in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is gearing up to set up 300 electric vehicle charging stations, based on the PPP model. As per the target finalised by the civic body in the budget proposal for 2022-23, the first phase will see a batch of 25-30 charging stations set up across the city.

To accomplish this target, the civic body will invite private companies to partner with them to achieve their clean mobility plan. A senior AMC official has confirmed that currently the contract documents are being fine-tuned and tenders will roll out shortly.

The AMC proposes to provide land to the private player and the latter will be responsible for standard equipment and manpower. Apart from the income sharing model, the AMC will offer the land at a nominal rate of Rs 1 per square metre, per month, alongside exemptions from town planning and some other building costs, which have been examined.

Detailed policies regarding land cabling, transmission infrastructure, and equipment will be included in the tender document,” said a senior AMC official. The official added cost per unit will be decided in the next few days. Delhi recently announced Rs 2 per unit.

The AMC will plan the EV charging stations on its GIS map and the rundown will be updated on the AMC website or application and refreshed regularly.