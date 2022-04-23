EV battery explodes while charging at home, one died and three injured

In yet another incident, a man lost his life and three of his family members got injured after an electric vehicle battery exploded in Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh, according to news daily.

The media report said the detached battery of the scooter exploded while it was on charging in the Vijayawada’s Suryaraopet. Surprisingly, the Corbett 14 EV was purchased the same day.

According to the local police, the fatality Shiva Kumar, a resident of Gulabi Thota, who worked as a DTP operator was survived by his wife and two kids aged 10 years and 6 years respectively.

Shiva Kumar detached the battery and placed it on charging in the front room and the family slept in the room behind. It was around 3 AM, Saturday morning that the battery exploded affecting the electric wiring of the house, emanating huge smoke. The family rushed to the kitchen area which is apparently the other corner of the house. The room had less ventilation and the family suffered severe suffocation because of smoke. Locals on noticing the fire immediately came to rescue, informing the police and ambulance. Shiva Kumar succumbed to suffocation and burns, while on the way to the hospital.

