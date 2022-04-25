In yet another incident, a Vijayawada resident lost his life, leaving his wife and children with burn injuries after the battery of a Boom Corbett 14 scooter exploded while charging.

Surprisingly, the Corbett 14 EV was purchased on the same day. According to the local police, the victim was Shiva Kumar, a resident of Gulabi Thota, who worked as a DTP operator.

As per reports, Shiva Kumar had charged the battery in the front room and his family slept in the room behind. At around 3 am, the battery exploded, causing large amounts of smoke. Noticing this, neighbours came to help the family.

However, Shiva Kumar passed away on the way to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation and burns, while his children and wife suffered smoke inhalation and burns as well, but were lucky to survive the incident. The police have booked a case and will further investigate the cause of the accident.