Esmito’s L3 and L5 EV battery get AIS156 Phase 2 Certification

IIT Madras incubated energy start-up Esmito has got AIS156 Phase 2 certification for its L3 and L5 category batteries.

The company says the certification represents an exhaustive testing and evaluation process that ensures strict compliance with safety and performance standards, specifically focusing on automotive components, particularly batteries.

Hasan Ali, Co-Founder, Esmito said, “This certification is going to be a significant step in making us one of the larger organized players in EV batteries ecosystem. Esmito has multiple models of EV batteries across the 48V to 72V spectrum and such certifications help to bolster customer confidence at a time when the industry is just starting to grow exponentially.”

The Indian auto sales for L3 and L5 category vehicles have witnessed strong growth in recent years. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to surge, these categories have emerged as significant contributors to the overall sales figures. The availability of affordable and technologically advanced electric models in the L3 and L5 categories has played a crucial role in driving this growth. The government incentives and favourable policies supporting EV adoption have further fuelled the sales momentum.

Recently, the start-up partnered ElectricFuel to set-up battery swapping network in Bengaluru.